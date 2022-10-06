Rain Chances & Colder Temperatures

Key Takeaways

Small Rain Chances

Coldest of Season

Frost & Freeze Conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Big changes are moving into southern Wisconsin over the next couple of days. This will bring some shower chances tonight through Thursday. Gusty winds behind a cold front late Thursday will bring in the coldest air of the season starting Friday with frost and freeze potential into the weekend. While the weekend will be bright, it will also feature below normal temperaturs.

Mostly cloudy skies expected tonight with isolated to scattered showers, especially Madison westward. Mild overnight lows into the lower 50s with a light southwesterly wind of 3-5 mph. Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as a cold front moves through midday. This will bring early highs into the lower 60s falling off a bit in the afternoon as gusty winds move in. Winds will switch to the north 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Skies will clear a bit Thursday night with lows into the middle and upper 30s.

Friday will be an unseasonably cold day with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees. The cold air will keep us unstable and that will result in more clouds than sunshine and perhaps a sprinkle during the afternoon hours. Clearing Friday night will give lows at or below freezing with widespread frost and freeze conditions to kick off the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, it looks decent from a sunshine standpoint. Just be prepared to dress for fall as highs will only be in the 50s Saturday jumping into the 60s for Sunday, which is a little closer to normal. A quick peek into next week shows our next weathermaker being a little slower. This would allow most of Monday and Tuesday to be dry with a better chance of showers returning by midweek.

