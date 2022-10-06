Weekend Events: Fall fun in Madison!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s shaping up to be a crisp, fall weekend across southern Wisconsin... which is the perfect opportunity to explore some of the fun events going on in the Madison area!

Destination Madison’s Sarah Warner sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events happening this weekend.

Highlights include: the Paoli Schoolhouse Fall Concert Series, the final days of the World Dairy Expo at the Alliant Energy Center, the Artful Felt art show in Fitchburg, and two fall festivals in Monona and Cambridge.

For more information about any of these upcoming events, and the latest updates on weekly events and activities happening in the Madison area, visit Destination Madison’s website.

