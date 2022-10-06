Wisconsin DHS further expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new...
Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new criteria allows more people who may be at high risk for monkeypox to get vaccinated.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services further expanded the eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine Wednesday.

Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new criteria allows more people who may be at high risk for monkeypox to get vaccinated.

DHS said this is a critical step to preventing the spread of the disease and encourages all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated.

“Early data show that receiving at least one dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides some level of protection against the disease. This is encouraging news, but it is important for people to get both doses for maximum protection,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said.

People who are newly eligible for the vaccine include (language from DHS):

  • People considered to have elevated risk of exposure to monkeypox in the future, including gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals who have a new diagnosis of one or more nationally reportable sexually transmitted diseases (for example, acute HIV, chancroid, chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis).
  • People who attended or had sex at a commercial sex venue or an event where there was known monkeypox transmission or exposure, including sexual partners of people with these risks or people who anticipate experiencing these risks.

A full list of updated criteria for monkeypox vaccine eligibility can be found here.

The monkeypox vaccine can be found at about 80 locations throughout Wisconsin. Contact your local health department if you need help finding a location near you.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Jeffery Copeland
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Crews respond to fire at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
National Guard members reflected on the importance of the day at the farewell ceremony.
Final F-16 of 115th Fighter Wing departs
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
After a recently reported sexual assault in Madison, the Dane County Rape Crisis Center shared...
Rape Crisis Center provides resources following Madison stranger sexual assault