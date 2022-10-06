Wisconsin DHS further expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services further expanded the eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine Wednesday.

Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new criteria allows more people who may be at high risk for monkeypox to get vaccinated.

DHS said this is a critical step to preventing the spread of the disease and encourages all eligible Wisconsinites to get vaccinated.

“Early data show that receiving at least one dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides some level of protection against the disease. This is encouraging news, but it is important for people to get both doses for maximum protection,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said.

People who are newly eligible for the vaccine include (language from DHS):

People considered to have elevated risk of exposure to monkeypox in the future, including gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals who have a new diagnosis of one or more nationally reportable sexually transmitted diseases (for example, acute HIV, chancroid, chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis).

People who attended or had sex at a commercial sex venue or an event where there was known monkeypox transmission or exposure, including sexual partners of people with these risks or people who anticipate experiencing these risks.

A full list of updated criteria for monkeypox vaccine eligibility can be found here.

The monkeypox vaccine can be found at about 80 locations throughout Wisconsin. Contact your local health department if you need help finding a location near you.

