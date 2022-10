MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Crews are battling a massive fire at a paper mill in Menominee, Mich.

Thick smoke continues to rise from the Resolute Forest Products building at 701 4th Ave.

Officials tell us the fire started about 11 p.m. Thursday.

No other information was released.

Action 2 News This Morning has live reports from the scene.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.