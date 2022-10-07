DHS reports potential data exposure for some Wisconsin Medicaid members

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials have notified more than 12,000 Wisconsin Medicaid members whose personal information may have been potentially exposed.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services stated Friday that it was told on Aug. 8 that a presentation emailed to its Children’s Long Term Support Council in April of 2021 contained protected health information. The presentation was then sent out to employees working for county government agencies in Wisconsin, including Rock County, and it was posted to the DHS website as meeting minutes.

DHS said after being notified on Aug. 8, it immediately removed the meeting notes from the website and replaced it with a PDF version. DHS explained that this removed access to the protected information. The agency also ensured those who received the minutes in an email deleted the file.

DHS said it mailed notifications to 12,358 Wisconsin Medicaid members whose information may have been compromised. They were offered free credit monitoring for a year and access to a dedicated call center.

Information that was potentially exposed included people’s names, date of birth, gender, county location, Wisconsin Medicaid ID number and social security number.

DHS added that it will continue to investigate this incident and is working to prevent similar instances from happening in the future.

