FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing temperatures tonight

Key Takeaways

Chilly temperatures today

Freeze Warning in place overnight

Slightly warmer through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as temperatures will remain cool today, in the low 50s, and will get even cooler overnight tonight! Many locations in southern Wisconsin could see overnight lows near or below freezing. This will likely be the end of the growing season for a large majority of the state.

However, low temperatures through the rest of the week look to remain above freezing so it might not be a bad idea to hang on to those outdoor plants a little bit longer! You’ll just want to be sure to bring them inside or cover them tonight.

Thankfully, we’ll see some slightly warmer temperatures through the weekend. Saturday will still be a bit cool, with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Highs should reach the mid-60s by Sunday. We’ll see some sunshine so despite a bit of chill in the air, it should be a nice weekend!

The rest of next week is looking nice as well! A decent amount of sunshine with temperatures near seasonable for this time of year. We could see a chance for rain on Wednesday, but otherwise a mainly dry forecast.

