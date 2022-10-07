Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

Many spent the night on Monroe St.
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year.

Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they are in line because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come first serve basis.

Courtney Yungerman, a sophomore at UW-Madison, says this is their last opportunity to find housing near campus that fits within their budget. She also says the people waiting in line to turn in their applications is an indication of how highly coveted housing is in Madison, especially for students on or near campus.

NBC15 News will be following this story throughout the day.

