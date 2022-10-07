Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported.

According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7: 20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with a hardtop. The heavyset man handed an employee a note demanding money.

The workers shut the window, they told investigators, and the man drove off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.

