Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest

MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported.

The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 2400 block of Monterey Drive. According to police, the suspect initially resisted, leading to the officer’s injury, but multiple officers were able to detain him.

The 28-year-old from Blooming Grove was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and battery to a law enforcement officer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Janesville Police
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window
The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for its...
Middleton-Cross Plains School District holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new high school
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings.
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings