Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported.

The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 2400 block of Monterey Drive. According to police, the suspect initially resisted, leading to the officer’s injury, but multiple officers were able to detain him.

The 28-year-old from Blooming Grove was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest, and battery to a law enforcement officer.

