Madison’s Vision Zero makes last speed limit change of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison will lower the speed limit on one of its roads one more time this year, as part of its efforts to reduce severe injuries and deaths on city streets.

On Monday, speed limit signs on a stretch of Segoe Road will come down and be replaced by new ones, directing drivers to keep their speedometers below 25 mph. City officials explained they chose that road because of its proximity to nearby schools and parks as well as the Hilldale Shopping Mall, all of which were described as popular walking destinations for people in the neighborhood.

“People walking and biking are a high priority on this roadway, as this route serves as a key bicycle route for travel on the west side of Madison and serves as a walking route for families to reach Van Hise Elementary and Hamilton Middle Schools,” the statement explained.

The reduced speed limit will stretch from University Ave. to Odana Road. Temporary digital signboards will be added to Segoe Road to help remind drivers of the change.

According to city statistics, eight crashes involving injuries have happened along that road since 2017, three of which involved pedestrians or bicyclists.

The Vision Zero Initiative has already led to reduced speeds this year on:

NBC15 News reached out to the City of Madison to see if any roads have already been marked for speed reductions next year and will update this story with any response.

