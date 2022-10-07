Madison’s Vision Zero makes last speed limit change of the year

drive safe vision zero network
drive safe vision zero network(City of Madison)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison will lower the speed limit on one of its roads one more time this year, as part of its efforts to reduce severe injuries and deaths on city streets.

On Monday, speed limit signs on a stretch of Segoe Road will come down and be replaced by new ones, directing drivers to keep their speedometers below 25 mph. City officials explained they chose that road because of its proximity to nearby schools and parks as well as the Hilldale Shopping Mall, all of which were described as popular walking destinations for people in the neighborhood.

“People walking and biking are a high priority on this roadway, as this route serves as a key bicycle route for travel on the west side of Madison and serves as a walking route for families to reach Van Hise Elementary and Hamilton Middle Schools,” the statement explained.

The reduced speed limit will stretch from University Ave. to Odana Road. Temporary digital signboards will be added to Segoe Road to help remind drivers of the change.

According to city statistics, eight crashes involving injuries have happened along that road since 2017, three of which involved pedestrians or bicyclists.

The Vision Zero Initiative has already led to reduced speeds this year on:

NBC15 News reached out to the City of Madison to see if any roads have already been marked for speed reductions next year and will update this story with any response.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

All proceeds raised from the golf outing get donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone...
A Round for Rylee brings over 200 golfers to help raise funds for childhood cancer research
MPD is strategizing how to reduce crime in each of its six districts
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Janesville Police
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window