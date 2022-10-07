Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District celebrate high school expansion


By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District held a ribbon cutting and open house event Thursday for its newly renovated high school.

Guests toured the new south addition to the building, part of the 2018 referendum projects, and explored the new learning spaces.

“This renovation shows the strong commitment of our community to public education,” said MCPASD School Board President Bob Hesselbein. “And its a commitment that matched by the dedication of our educators and staff, and indeed to our students that are learning in the building today.”

New renovations included are an additional cafeteria and kitchen, a secondary library space and more classrooms.

The district said the high school campus expansion has grown the district “exponentially,” noting that MHS has the largest student population in the state with over 2,400 students. This isn’t including Clark Street Community School students, who are now a part of the high school campus.



