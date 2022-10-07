MPD: One vehicle stolen and multiple vehicles damaged Friday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A stolen vehicle and multiple vehicles with broken windows were reported Friday morning on two blocks of the city’s east side, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD officers responded to the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle and four damaged vehicles.

An out-of-town guest in the 2700 block of Crossroads Drive reported their car stolen. The victim told the police that their car was locked and that they had their keys.

Two vehicles in the same neighborhood had their windows broken. The victims say that nothing was taken from their vehicles, according to MPD.

Two different vehicles in the 2500 block of Crossroads Drive also had broken windows. There were no reports of stolen items, MPD says.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact MPD at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

