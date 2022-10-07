Multi-agency operation in Dane Co. results in 4 arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation targeting vehicle thefts and related incidents in Dane County, authorities revealed Friday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the efforts targeting these types of crimes has been going on for the last several years.

Over a four-hour period Thursday, officials from the sheriff’s office, City of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol all collaborated on conducting traffic stops.

Police were able to recover one stolen vehicle and a firearm during the traffic stops. The four suspects were arrested over the course of three traffic stops, the sheriff’s office noted.

Officials arrested a 19-year-old man after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase. Police allege that he ran away from a stolen vehicle and dropped a gun. He is accused of operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting/obstructing and a parole violation.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for several outstanding warrants and a 28-year-old man was also arrested, police said.

A 32-year-old man faces charges of knowingly fleeing an officer after authorities say he engaged in a short chase and then a traffic stop.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reminded people to lock up their homes and vehicles, as well as to remove any valuables from their vehicles.

