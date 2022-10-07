One person hurt after semi collides with car in Monroe Co.

One person was injured on Sept. 30 in a crash on Highway 27, in Monroe Co.
One person was injured on Sept. 30 in a crash on Highway 27, in Monroe Co.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person went to the hospital last week after a semi and car collided in Monroe County, authorities stated Thursday.

A Freightliner and an Audi collided head-on around 5:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, while driving on Highway 27 near Federal Avenue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Officials’ initial investigation determined that the Audi had driven out of its lane.

The crash caused the semi to start on fire. Both the driver and passenger in the semi were able to escape and were not hurt.

An ambulance took the driver of the other vehicle to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down for around three hours while the roadway was being cleared, the sheriff’s office added.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

The Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire District, and the Monroe County Highway Department assisted with the crash.

