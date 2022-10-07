A Round for Rylee brings over 200 golfers to help raise funds for childhood cancer research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 200 golfers came out to Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton to help honor the memory of Rylee Payne, as well as donate funds towards cancer research.

This is the fifth year of ‘A Round for Rylee,’ a golf outing held by her parents, Kate and Tyler Payne. They host this event to help raise funds for childhood cancer after their daughter died of Neuroblastoma in May of 2018.

All proceeds raised from the golf outing get donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and will be used towards Neuroblastoma research.

Rylee’s mother and event founder Kate Payne described the emotions that come with hosting the event, explaining, “(t)his outing is very bittersweet. It’s because my child passed away, that’s why we’re doing this.”

“I want her and her memory to live as long as it can, so we’re going to do whatever it takes to keep her memory alive,” she continued.

A Round for Rylee sold out in less than a month, according to Payne. With 56 carts, filled with four people each, that’s over 220 golfers who came out to help honor Rylee’s memory.

Kate also described the support as crazy, saying that it’s because of these people coming out that makes it possible for her and her family to be able to get through the heartache.

“You just like have this heartache and you don’t know what you’re going to do without her and how do you wake up every day and do this and these people showing their support and showing how generous they are to us and the cause, that’s the feeling you can’t explain,” she said. “You feel so supported and loved in a time where you don’t want to move on.”

To donate, visit the family’s fundraiser.

