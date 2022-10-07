Voters share top priority issues ahead of midterm elections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A month before midterm elections, voters shared that inflation, women’s rights and climate change are among the top issues they’ll consider when casting their ballot.

NBC15 spoke with voters at random at the Capitol Square on Friday ahead of the Senate debate between incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Registered voter Janet Schlicht said that everyone should vote. Climate change is her top-of-mind issue. “Because it affects every part of our lives,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re Republican or Democrat it’s going to affect you in one way or another whether you acknowledge it or not.”

Arianna Gharbit is worried about women’s right and the environment. ”I don’t really want to bring kids into that world where who knows what’s going to happen?” she said. “Who knows what the state of pollution will be and stuff like that?”

Russell McCullough plans to support candidates based on their stance on gun control. He feels violence causes too much fear. ”It makes people unsafe to travel anywhere,” he said. “Especially allowing conceal and carry weapons without having their permits.”

McCullough and Gharbit were asked what they would ask candidates if they could pose a question.

”Why are things so expensive?” McCullough said. “That would be a good thing to talk to our senators about.”

”What their big goals are,” Gharbit said. “If there’s one thing they could change or do for good or better what would that one thing be?”

Voters did not bring up COVID-19 as an issue, which was much discussed during the 2020 election.

According to a recent Marquette Law School poll, 70% of voters are very concerned about inflation, 61% are concerned about crime and only 22% are concerned about the pandemic.

Over 50% of voters are very concerned about issues like accurate vote count, public schools, gun violence, abortion policies and taxes.

