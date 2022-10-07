Wisconsin Broadcasters Association to host U.S. Senate debate

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.(WMTV)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Broadcasters from across Wisconsin, including NBC15, will be airing a U.S. Senate debate Friday between Senator Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

The debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

The WBA Foundation has a more than 32-year history of hosting debates and this year is adding a data team, which will provide background research to the topics brought up during the debate while the debate airs.

“One hour is never enough to share all the research that goes into these debates,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “The addition of the data team will make sure all the hard work put in by the debate teams has value to Wisconsin voters.”

The debate will be moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago.

The panelists of the debate are from across Wisconsin, including:

  • A.J. Bayatpour, Capitol Bureau Chief, WKOW-TV, Madison
  • Mark Leland, Anchor/Reporter, WLUK-TV, Green Bay
  • Kim Murphy, Anchor, WITI-TV, Milwaukee
  • Montse Ricossa, News Anchor, Telemundo Wisconsin
  • Dale Ryman, Anchor/Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau
  • Brad Williams, Anchor/Reporter, WIZM Radio, La Crosse

The data team includes:

  • Emily Davies, Investigative Reporter, WSAW-TV, Wausau
  • Scottie Lee Meyers, Producer, Milwaukee PBS
  • Michelle Baik, Weekend Anchor/Reporter, WMTV-TV, Madison

Friday’s debate can be watched live at 7 p.m. on NBC15′s website, Facebook, YouTube and on TV. The debate will also be re-aired on numerous Wisconsin stations before Election Day.

“The WBA Foundation is honored to provide these important debates to Wisconsin’s voters as part [of] our 32-year history of using our debates to promote the civic and political process,” Vetterkind said.

The WBA will also be hosting a debate between gubernatorial candidates Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.

