Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If ever there was a time to buy a lottery ticket in Wisconsin, the past week or so may have been it. Since the beginning of last week, two instant game players scratched their way to seven-digit prizes, while a Powerball ticket hit it big with a million-dollar win on Saturday night.

The hot streak began last Tuesday, Sept. 27, with a Royal Millions ticket that was sold in Waukesha that hit the jackpot. On Saturday, a person who bought a Powerball ticket in Mauston matched all five regular numbers, but not the Powerball, which is still good for a cool million.

Saving the best for last, a Tremendous Two Million ticket made the day tremendous for someone who bought a ticket in Grand Chute. That ticket was wasn’t worth a measly million dollars though; it was good for two.

Coincidentally, all of the winning tickets were sold at Kwik Trips.

The Wisconsin Lottery made sure to note, too, that both scratch-off games, Royal Millions and Tremendous Two Million, are not done paying out big yet. Both of them still have at least one more jackpot left in the cards. Also, no one won Saturday’s Powerball, nor any of the ones since and that puts the multi-state game’s jackpot at $410 million.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

Resolute Forest Products paper mill fire in Menominee.
Some locations closed in Marinette due to air quality from paper mill fire
All proceeds raised from the golf outing get donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone...
A Round for Rylee brings over 200 golfers to help raise funds for childhood cancer research
drive safe vision zero network
Madison’s Vision Zero makes last speed limit change of the year
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trains at The Grove in Chandler's Cross, England,...
Rodgers eager to air it out in Packers’ 1st London game