Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield tours Madison farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited Wisconsin Thursday and spent her morning at a farm in Madison.

The UW graduate and United States Ambassador to the United Nations was given a tour of the Badger Rock Urban Farm before joining a roundtable to discuss U.S. Efforts to combat global food insecurity.

The ambassador said seeing the youth involved and invested in the future of food access gives her hope about the future.

“Being here in this location with young people, seeing the kinds of activities that they are engaged it that will make a difference in their lives in the future, but also in the lives of others, being given life skills that they can use forever,” she said.

The ambassador concluded her evening at Alumni Park’s fifth anniversary celebration, where she was among 11 new alumni honorees.

