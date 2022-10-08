Badgers win big at Northwestern

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin-Jim Leonhard era began with a commanding 42-7 victory over Big Ten West rival Northwestern.

The scoring began on the possession for UW, as they drove 98 yards for a touchdown. Skyler Bell had the touchdown reception.

On the very next drive, Ryan Hilinski of Northwestern threw a pick to Kamo’i Latu, the transfer from the Utah Utes.

The Badgers would score off the turnover when quarterback Graham Mertz aired it out to Chimere Dike for a 52-yard score. It was quickly 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Dike continued to shine as he caught another touchdown pass from Mertz from 21 yards out. This time he went in untouched. 21 to nothing, Wisconsin.

Braelon Allen showed off his passing skills in the Wildcat formation before halftime. He found his ole friend Chez Mellusi on a crossing route. The tailback would find green grass and take it to the house for six.

The third quarter was all defense for Wisconsin. Kamo’i Latu hauled in his second interception to begin the period. Nick Herbig forced a fumble while sacking backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan.

In the final quarter, Dike caught his third touchdown pass of the contest. Allen Markus would catch Mertz’s fifth TD to end the game, 42-7.

While Braelon Allen ran for 135 yards, the passing attack from Mertz was a show on its own. The quarterback passed for 299 yards and completed 69 percent of his passes.

The Badgers will face the Spartans at Michigan State next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

