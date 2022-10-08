Breese Stevens Field to host Halloween celebration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field will host Terror on the Turf, a Halloween celebration featuring local bands, food, beverages, dancing and contests.

Terror on the Turf is a ticketed event set to take place on Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music performances will begin at 5 p.m. and include three Madison musical acts.

Jean Le Duke (DJ)

Little Earthquakes (A 5-Piece Original Musical Project)

The Beat Chefs (Live-Looping Cover Band)

Golden Tickets will be hidden throughout the stadium and are redeemable for prizes.

The celebration also includes a costume contest. The first twenty participants to sign up get to showcase their outfits on-stage.

Terror on the Turf tickets are $10 each and come with a complimentary beverage of choice. All guests must be at least 18 years old unless accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased at BreeseStevensField.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.