Breese Stevens Field to host Halloween celebration(Forward Madison FC)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breese Stevens Field will host Terror on the Turf, a Halloween celebration featuring local bands, food, beverages, dancing and contests.

Terror on the Turf is a ticketed event set to take place on Saturday, October 29 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music performances will begin at 5 p.m. and include three Madison musical acts.

  • Jean Le Duke (DJ)
  • Little Earthquakes (A 5-Piece Original Musical Project)
  • The Beat Chefs (Live-Looping Cover Band)

Golden Tickets will be hidden throughout the stadium and are redeemable for prizes.

The celebration also includes a costume contest. The first twenty participants to sign up get to showcase their outfits on-stage.

Terror on the Turf tickets are $10 each and come with a complimentary beverage of choice. All guests must be at least 18 years old unless accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased at BreeseStevensField.com.

