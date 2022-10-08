Fall-like weekend weather

Key Takeaways

Cool & breezy Saturday

Back in the 60s on Sunday

Slight rain chances next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to some of the chilliest temperatures of the season this Saturday morning! Thankfully, things will get better through the afternoon, topping off our temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid and upper 50s. That’s still pretty cool for this time of year, but at least we’ll have some sunshine.

Sunday is probably the better day of the weekend: skies will remain mostly clear, winds will be calmer and highs will be back in the 60s. That warming trend continues about halfway through the upcoming workweek, we’ll see highs reaching the 70s on Tuesday. Things change a bit as our next weather maker moves through Tuesday night though.

Our next system pushes in late on Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Temperatures will also begin to cool through the latter half of the week: it looks like high temperatures will be back in the 50s by Thursday and Friday. At least overnight lows for the next few nights will remain mild so if you’re still hanging on to some outdoor plants, you shouldn’t have to worry about covering them up until Thursday night of next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.