First Alert Day - Cold Temperatures Tonight

Key Takeaways

Frost & Freeze Tonight

Cool Weekend

Rain Returns Midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a First Alert Day as the coldest air of the season moves in late tonight and Saturday morning. Make sure to cover up or bring inside any plants you are trying to keep alive further into October. Even so, outside plants covered could still be vulnerable to a hard freeze. The growing season is expected to end tonight. Beyond that, a very nice fall-like weekend for southern Wisconsin with sunshine and cool temperatures.

Clearing skies and calming winds tonight. Overnight lows expected into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies expected Saturday with unseasonably cool temperatures into the middle 50s. Clear skies Saturday night will result in lows back to the middle and upper 30s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds as a weak disturbance moves in. This could result in a few raindrops by the afternoon. Highs rebound to the middle 60s.

Next week starts off nice with sunshine and temperatures into the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next weathermaker moves in late Tuesday and Wednesday with a good chance of showers. Lingering showers and much colder temperatures stick around for Thursday and Friday. If temperatures are just a bit cooler, a few rain and snow showers are possible by Friday.

