MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Week 8 of Friday Football Blitz, the Darlington Red Birds took on the Belleville Wildcats.

The Red Birds were victorious in the end, winning 34-24.

Last week’s Game of the Week was Columbus facing off against Lodi.

