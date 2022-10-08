How to keep heating costs down as temperatures drop

Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises.

Alliant Energy says during global challenges like natural disasters, prices increase as the demand goes up. As more homes and businesses are starting to turn on the heat--the company gives some tips on keeping cost down.

Spokesperson Tony Palese says Alliant works to get people on payment plans so everyone can keep warm during the winter.

He says the way you dress can help this winter season. Alliant Energy provides resources through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program for its customers who are in need of an extra hand during the winter season.

“As it gets colder a lot of folks might go to the thermostat and start cracking up the heat. But really its dressing in layers,” said Palese. “You know if it’s cold in the morning put an extra layer on, put a jacket on that you can take off during the day. Just making sure you are doing the simple steps to reduce energy use.”

Palese says repairing homes or businesses can keep costs down.

“Whether that’s taking steps now to seal leaks in your homes. Make sure you’re changing your furnace filters and getting that tune up,” said Palese. “Steps you can take now before that cold weather sets in can make a difference during that heating season.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

Latest News

generic crash
Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
Friday Football Blitz highlights
Friday Football Blitz highlights
All proceeds raised from the golf outing get donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone...
A Round for Rylee brings over 200 golfers to help raise funds for childhood cancer research