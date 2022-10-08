How to keep heating costs down as temperatures drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises.

Alliant Energy says during global challenges like natural disasters, prices increase as the demand goes up. As more homes and businesses are starting to turn on the heat--the company gives some tips on keeping cost down.

Spokesperson Tony Palese says Alliant works to get people on payment plans so everyone can keep warm during the winter.

He says the way you dress can help this winter season. Alliant Energy provides resources through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program for its customers who are in need of an extra hand during the winter season.

“As it gets colder a lot of folks might go to the thermostat and start cracking up the heat. But really its dressing in layers,” said Palese. “You know if it’s cold in the morning put an extra layer on, put a jacket on that you can take off during the day. Just making sure you are doing the simple steps to reduce energy use.”

Palese says repairing homes or businesses can keep costs down.

“Whether that’s taking steps now to seal leaks in your homes. Make sure you’re changing your furnace filters and getting that tune up,” said Palese. “Steps you can take now before that cold weather sets in can make a difference during that heating season.”

