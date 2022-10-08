Hundreds of bikes to be refurbished, distributed to Madison community following donation drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of bikes of all shapes, sizes and colors were collected Saturday during Free Bikes 4 Kidz’s annual donation drive.

The organization is accepting gently used bicycles twice throughout the fall season, which will then be refurbished and donated back into the community.

Executive Director Kristie Goforth said when distributing the bikes, the organization targets to main groups of people, those who may be facing financial challenges and can’t afford their own bikes, and groups of people who have been historically excluded from the cycling industry.

“What we’ve learned is that if people don’t have a bicycle as a kid, they’re probably not going to have any interest in having a bicycle as an adult,” Goforth said. “They’re not going to understand that it’s not just a toy, but these are wheels, and this is a vehicle that can help you get to work, that can help you get to college, to school, to your first jobs.”

Treasurer for Free Bikes 4 Kidz Mike Ivey said the nonprofit auctions off some of the more vintage bikes to raise money for additional programing.

“Because even though we do get the bikes donated, we like to send kids away with a helmet, and a lock, and a pump maybe, so the bike becomes a real part of their lifestyle, it’s not just a onetime thing,” Ivey said.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz will hold one more donation drive Saturday, November 19. The group is also looking for volunteers to help clean and refurbish the donated bicycles over the winter. For more information, visit https://fb4kmadison.org/.

