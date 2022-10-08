Janesville motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi truck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi truck in Rock County, officials say.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 12700 block of East US Highway 59 in Lima Township.

Officials’ investigation determined that the motorcyclist was driving westbound and was trying to pass multiple cars and a semi-tractor with a trailer.

The sheriff’s office said that the motorcycle driver saw an oncoming car and attempted to avoid it by shifting back into the westbound lane. The motorcyclist then struck the rear driver’s side of the semi.

The sheriff’s office said the 30-year-old Janesville man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the semi truck was being driven by a 34-year-old Whitewater man.

Fire departments from Janesville and Whitewater were also sent to the scene, as well as the Whitewater Police Department.

