Loaded handgun found in intoxicated driver’s car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken to jail for OWI and felon in possession of firearm early Saturday morning at Zeier Rd and E. Washington Ave.

The man hit a light pole this morning at 12:07 a.m. The officers who arrived at the scene noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the driver and arrested him for driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Officers called a K9 unit to investigate the strong scent of burnt marijuana coming from the car. K9 alerts on the car led to the search of the vehicle, where they discovered a loaded 9 mm handgun.

