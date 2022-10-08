Madison community gets blood pumping in support of better heart health

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heart disease and stroke survivors along with their friends and families were invited to Warner Park Saturday for the Madison Heart Walk.

The annual, family-friendly event is held to encourage the community to move their bodies and promote good heart health, and also to urge people to raise lifesaving funds, according to organizers. Participants could choose to walk around a 1 or 3 mile route, or participate in a Fun Run.

The event is near and dear to Executive Chair Dawn Mortimer, who lost her mother to heart disease in August.

“My mother 13 years ago suffered a stroke because she didn’t get the attention and didn’t go to her doctor, checking her glucose levels, blood pressure, ended up having a debilitating stroke that changed all of our lives,” Mortimer said.

She encourages the community to quit smoking, eat healthier, and get active, three behaviors that according to American Heart Association, are major health factors.

“But really take action be part of that healthy future for you and your families because we just never know, unfortunately it’s that silent disease that comes and takes us by surprise.”

