Mertz flourishes with 3 TDs at the half

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jim Leonhard era began with a bang after the end of the first half at Northwestern with a 28-point lead.

The brightest sparks haven’t been coming from Braelon Allen or the running backs. Although he had 80 first-half rushing yards, it’s been the passing attack that’s come from Graham Mertz.

It was a 15-yard receiving touchdown by Skyler Bell that capped off a 9-play, 98-yard drive for UW. The score was then 7-0. On the next drive, Wildcat gunslinger Ryan Hilinski underthrew a pass that was intercepted by Kamo’i Latu.

In the second quarter, Graham Mertz connected with Chimere Dike for the first of two receiving touchdowns in the half for Dike. The wideout would stride into the end zone again from 21 yards out.

Braelon Allen showed he can do more than run the football with a 23-yard strike to halfback Chez Mellusi. The lead was extended to 28.

With a new identity under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, the Badgers know they have to change their season’s spiraling direction. It looks like they are on the right path, thirty minutes into the contest at Ryan Field.

