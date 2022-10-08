MPD arrests driver for OWI, K9 search recovers handgun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 42-year-old from Madison was arrested by police after crashing his car into a light pole near the east side, Madison Police Department said.

Officials responded just after midnight Saturday to the intersection of Zeier Rd. and East Washington Ave, where the car had crashed.

In the report, police said the man claimed he was cut off in traffic by another car, which caused him to swerve off the road.

Police said they saw inconsistencies in the 42-year-old’s story right away and they also smelled alcohol coming off him. After arresting the driver for operating while intoxicated, officers called over a K9 when they also smelled burning marijuana coming from the car.

The K9 alerted the officers which led them to search the car, where they found a 9 mm handgun.

The driver was booked into the jail for operating while intoxicated and felon in possession of firearm, MPD said.

