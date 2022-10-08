Sun Prairie teacher accused of child pornography charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie teacher was arrested Friday after he allegedly recorded students in the bathroom, police say.

The Sun Prairie Police Department stated that it was told Friday of “potentially inappropriate behavior involving a staff member that had been occurring at the Prairie View Middle School.”

Police’s initial investigation determined that the teacher had allegedly used electronic devices to record students over a period of time.

The police department stated that Matthew Quaglieri, 34, faces a charge of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

The Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the investigation.

The police department said that the school district is cooperating fully with the investigation. Police are working to determine if there are any additional victims and will contact parents if needed.

The teacher has been suspended while police and the district investigate, according to an email sent out to district families and staff Friday night.

A group of district officials, including Superintendent Brad Saron, said the investigation was prompted after a Prairie View student reported that they were uncomfortable and may have been recorded in a restroom while at school.

District administrators said that Student Services staff across grade 6-12 schools will be available to help support students and answer any questions they may have. There will be counselors, social workers, psychologists and other staff available to offer one-on-one and group support. The district also asked parents and caregivers to be present for students and listen in case they need to talk. Parents and caregivers should note any changes to their child’s emotional or physical health and report concerns to a family care provider, the district added.

“It is important for us to work together to support them,” district officials wrote. “In times of uncertainty, everyone responds differently. Children will process these events differently.”

The district also noted that there is a plan in place to support staff members who may have been impacted.

“This has been a very difficult day for many of our students, families, and staff,” district officials continued. “The Sun Prairie community has always pulled together in unsettling times. Once again, this situation calls for all of us to support each other and the students and staff of Sun Prairie.”

Additional evidence is being processed and the investigation is open, police added.

Anyone who believes that they have information related to the investigation should call the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.