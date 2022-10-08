UW Alumni Park celebrates 5-year anniversary, introduces new honorees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW community celebrated Alumni Park’s fifth anniversary Friday.

The park was a gift given to the university from alumni that highlights more than 120 alumni and their decades of achievements.

Eleven new alumni honorees were introduced Friday evening including Governor Tony Evers and Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Chief alumni officer and executive director of the alumni association Sarah Schutt says the park has become more than anyone could have imagined.

“First as it was intended, as a place to show the power of the full alumni community of the University of Wisconsin, as a place to inspire through stories, as an educational resource, an art installation, an outdoor event space, a beautiful garden, and a quiet place to study,” Schutt said.

After unveiling the 11 new exhibits at the park, each honoree received a framed exhibit piece and spoke about their experience at UW.

