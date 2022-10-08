Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared.

The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public.

Aztalan, the site of an ancient Middle-Mississippian town, is located right outside of present-day Lake Mills. According to DNR, the town was occupied between A.D. 1050 and 1250 by an ancient community, and since then historians have recovered a residential area, a plaza, communal food storage, ceremonial mounds and agricultural fields. Archeologists have even found stone structures in Crawfish River where Native people trapped fish.

Park officials say caretakers now want to balance resource protection, site access, and careful development and preservation on the grounds. They say it is an important archaeological site for understanding human history.

