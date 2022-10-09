Abortion rights mobilize voters for and against the issue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voters in favor and against abortion mobilized with one month left until the Wisconsin midterm election.

The Madison Abortion Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare or MARRCH rallied and walked from UW Madison’s Campus to Capitol Square advocating for abortion rights.

MAARCH member Kim Gasper-Rabuck said since Roe V. Wade was overturned in June, she does not feel like she can control what happens to her body.

”Well if I can’t control my body, I’m really not sure what else I can control about my life,” Gasper-Rabuck said. ”We need the politicians to explain that they support abortion rights, be clear and proud about that. This is not something to hide. This is not something dirty.”

She said it is urgent people consider abortion rights when they vote on November 8th.

Democratic politicians like incumbent Governor Tony Evers and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes were very vocal in support of abortion rights during a Planned Parenthood sponsored campaign event at Capital Brewery in Middleton on Saturday.

“It’s a very important issue in my mind. It’s one more reason to vote,” Wisconsin voter Polly Ellingson said. ”I just hope that people will think through what the adverse consequences are to women if they vote in a way that does not allow abortion to be available.”

Other Wisconsinites feel just as passionate about voting to eliminate abortion access. Wisconsin Family Action President Jullaine Appling said she met with incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson ahead of his televised debate with Barnes on Friday.

”Our goal is that 1849 law remains enforceable,” Appling said. “We’d like to see it tweaked a little bit. We don’t think that the life of the mother is a necessary exception. We think that there should be both the care for the mother and the baby.”

Appling and Gasper-Rabuck do not plan to stop speaking out after November 8th.

“Everybody should just buckle up because it’s going to keep going,” Appling said.

”We are going to fight for change as long as it takes,” Gasper-Rabuck said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.