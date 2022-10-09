Annual Fire Truck Parade held once again on State Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fire Chiefs and Madison Fire Department held its annual Fire Truck Parade Sunday afternoon.

The event, held on state street, offered special family activities- including meeting firefighters, learning about fire safety and enjoying hot deals from downtown businesses.

After the parade, fire trucks from across Dane County sat on display along the capitol square.

The fire truck parade has been running now for more than 20 years.

