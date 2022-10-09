Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash

(Raycom)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.

Gratiot Fire and First Response and Green County EMS responded to the crash, but the driver reported no injuries. Her vehicle was towed from the ditch.

The 20-year-old was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control, officials said.

