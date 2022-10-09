Great Start To The Week

Growing Season In Jeopardy Tonight
Week at glance
Week at glance(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Beautiful Start To Week
  • Midweek Storm Chances
  • Late Week Chill

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wrapping up the weekend with some clouds and a few sprinkles. This is as a weak boundary slides through south of the area. This will be important as it plays a big part in our up and down weather pattern for the week ahead. It’s shaping up to be one of those weeks where at some point you will wear every type of clothing option. We will even have the chance of some thunderstorm, which we haven’t had in a couple of weeks.

Look for decreasing clouds tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 40s with a light northeasterly wind. Plenty of sunshine expected Monday with temperatures climbing back above normal into the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the east. Clear skies Monday night and down to the middle 40s. Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase ahead of our next weathermaker. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

A warm front moving through late Tuesday into Tuesday night will bring some scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows back down to the middle 50s. Showers likely on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. This will bring much colder temperatures for the end of the week as highs drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. The cold conditions will keep things unstable with some afternoon clouds and sprinkles. Depending on conditions, a few grauple pellets can’t be ruled out.

[We will see a slight rebound of temperatures into the weekend, although still below normal. It will come with a few showers and eventually much cooler air into the next week!

