Medical professionals, communities celebrate world hospice and palliative care day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is World Hospice and Palliative Care Day and medical professionals and communities are taking the day to recognize the profession’s importance to the quality of life.

Both forms of care are used to treat patients diagnosed with chronic diseases that have no cure.

Palliative and hospice care physician Dr. Doug Hobson says determining which treatment is best for loved ones comes down to communication.

“It’s really important to talk with your family about the things that you want. One is who you want to help make decisions for you if you get into a bad situation and can’t make decisions for yourself and what’s your overall goals would be,” Hobson said.

Hobson said families should prioritize the patients’ quality of life when making the decision.

