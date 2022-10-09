Medical professionals, communities celebrate world hospice and palliative care day

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is World Hospice and Palliative Care Day and medical professionals and communities are taking the day to recognize the profession’s importance to the quality of life.

Both forms of care are used to treat patients diagnosed with chronic diseases that have no cure.

Palliative and hospice care physician Dr. Doug Hobson says determining which treatment is best for loved ones comes down to communication.

“It’s really important to talk with your family about the things that you want. One is who you want to help make decisions for you if you get into a bad situation and can’t make decisions for yourself and what’s your overall goals would be,” Hobson said.

Hobson said families should prioritize the patients’ quality of life when making the decision.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
NFL’s concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review
Veteran Turns 100
WWII veteran shares wisdom during his 100th birthday celebration
FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
Members of the San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball team work with students from Robb Elementary...
Spurs practice, fair brings a bit of joy to Uvalde, Texas