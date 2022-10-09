Sculptors volunteer their time ahead of ‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight artists volunteered their time Sunday to sculp over 150 bowls, using over 350 lbs. of clay, all for a good cause.

The sculptors are preparing for the ‘Souper Bowl,’ a fundraising event hosted by the UW Habitat For Humanity Chapter. The event is more than a social event with food and pottery for sale, it serves a much greater purpose.

This year’s Souper Bowl director Hunter Downey said all of the proceeds from the February event will go to one sponsored family, who will have a new home built for them.

“The purpose of all of this I would say is just bring the community together just to help others in the community, and let people have affordable housing for that cause of giving everybody a place to live,” Downey said.

According to Downy, many artists are more than willing to volunteer their time for a good cause.

“Usually people are just really excited to help out Habitat for Humanity and throw some bowls, because usually the artists love doing this kind of stuff and most of them have their own studios at home, so they just love coming and helping an organization like us sponsor a family to build their home.”

The Souper Bowl will take place on February 9 at Madison West High School. Thousands of bowls of all shapes, sizes, and colors will be for sale.

