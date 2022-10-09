State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit.

Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.

After the traffic stop was made, the driver refused to perform SFSTs and was taken for a legal blood draw.

According to State Patrol, the driver was booked into the Dane County Jail for OWI 4th offense along with other charges.

