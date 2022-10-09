Sun Prairie to host Annual Fall Fun! event downtown

The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from...
The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is set to host their annual Fall Fun! event.

The 16th annual Fall Fun! event will be held in downtown Sun Prairie on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can stop by the Cannery Square and Sun Prairie Historical Museum to play fall games, make crafts, and enjoy live music and entertainment.

Special business promotions will be happening in downtown Sun Prairie during the Fall Fun! event.

The Sun Prairie Farmer’s Market will also have extended hours next weekend, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a pie baking contest during the Farmer’s Market at the Downtown Sun Prairie booth. The pie contest is free to enter, and you must have your pie submitted by 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Pie tasting and voting will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

You can find more event details on Downtown Sun Prairie’s Facebook.

