Tom Farley, others speaks about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit working to heal the destruction of addiction held an educational event and memorial in Beloit Sunday.

Families Fighting Addiction, a support group that mainly work to help those suffering from the effects of someone else’s addiction, held the event.

Educational resources and booths were available for the attendees to engage with, and speakers, including Tom Farley, brother of comedian Chris Farley, spoke about their personal ties to addiction. Chris Farley passed away from a drug overdose in 1997.

“I don’t think it’s really me, I carry Chris with me wherever I go, I mean I feel like I’m doing his work because it was a big part of his recovery, when he was working this program and helping people, I guess that’s how we grew up,” Farley said.

Families Fighting Addiction hosts two main events each summer, an Overdose Awareness Walk and Faces of Addiction educational event.

Organizers said the group mainly serves the state line area, with a concentration in Rock County. More information about the nonprofit can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/familiesfightingaddictioninc/.

