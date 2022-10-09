Tracking some needed rainfall

Key Takeaways

Quiet start to the new week

Next system arrives on Tuesday

Much cooler to end the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thankfully we’re waking up to some warmer temperatures this morning compared to 24 hours ago. Highs today will be warmer as well, in the mid-60s for most of southern Wisconsin. A cold front will move in from the north during the afternoon, mainly bringing an increase in clouds but we could squeeze out a sprinkle or two if the atmosphere has enough moisture.

Similar conditions for the first day of the workweek, then our attention turns to our next system that is set to arrive on Tuesday.

A warm front sweeping through in the morning will bring much warmer temperatures to the region, Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 70s (parts of Minnesota and Iowa could reach the 80s!). Then a cold front will bring to push through late in the evening, sparking up some showers.

Right now, it looks like most of the rain will fall overnight Tuesday and last through Wednesday. This will mark our first measurable rainfall of the month so far! As the cold front departs on Wednesday, cold air follows closely behind it. High temperatures will be back in the mid to low 50s once again to end the workweek.

