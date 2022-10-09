Walkers, runners enjoy beautiful fall colors on the Ice Age Trail

Ice Age Trail Fall Colors run
Ice Age Trail Fall Colors run(Ice Age Trail Alliance)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Runners were all smiles Saturday as they participated in the Wisconsin Fall Colors Run Saturday right on the Ice Age Trail.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance and Fontana Sports cosponsored the event where runners ran through mixed woodland, prairies and fields on the Gibraltar segment of the trail in Lodi.

Throughout the trail run, participants were able to enjoy some of the beautiful fall foliage Wisconsin has to offer.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

Abortion rights mobilize voters for and against the issue
Abortion rights mobilize voters for and against the issue
A World War II veteran blew out the candles Saturday for his 100 birthday.
WWII veteran shares wisdom during his 100th birthday celebration
A month before midterm elections, voters shared that inflation, women’s rights and climate...
Abortion rights mobilize voters for and against the issue
World Hospice and Palliative Care Day
Medical professionals, communities celebrate world hospice and palliative care day