Walkers, runners enjoy beautiful fall colors on the Ice Age Trail

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Runners were all smiles Saturday as they participated in the Wisconsin Fall Colors Run Saturday right on the Ice Age Trail.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance and Fontana Sports cosponsored the event where runners ran through mixed woodland, prairies and fields on the Gibraltar segment of the trail in Lodi.

Throughout the trail run, participants were able to enjoy some of the beautiful fall foliage Wisconsin has to offer.

