WWII veteran shares wisdom during his 100th birthday celebration

Happy birthday, Clarence!
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A World War II veteran blew out the candles Saturday for his 100 birthday.

Send well wishes to Clarence Osland, who was joined by the community at the Stoughton VFW. During his party, Osland shared pieces of his life.

He was with the Patton’s eighth infantry at the Battle of the Buldge in 1944.

Clarence said he’s thankful he went into the service and came out alive and that over the years, he’s gained nuggets of wisdom.

“Don’t go by the books all the time. Common sense says don’t do it so don’t do it. But people say I’m gonna do it. That’s how you get in trouble,” Osland said.

