18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after meeting in a Madison park over the weekend turned into a kidnapping during which the victim was driven to another town and attacked, according to a police report.

The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who already knew each other, agreed to meet at Country Grove Park to exchange property, the Madison Police Department report states.

The victim told investigators about being forced into the suspect’s car and driven to Dodgeville. Once in the Iowa Co. city, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim. The MPD report did not provide any details about what led to the attack or what happened. An arrest report showed the suspect was booked for battery and strangulation, among other counts.

The victim tried to get away several times while in Dodgeville but could not escape, police stated. Eventually, the suspect drove them back to Madison and left the victim at the park.

In addition to the battery and strangulation allegations, the suspect faced counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree reckless endangerment, and felony intimidation of a victim. The MPD investigation remains ongoing.

