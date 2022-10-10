Child goes for help after car crashed into Madison garage

A young child went for help after a vehicle crashed in a large garage on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
A young child went for help after a vehicle crashed in a large garage on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(MGN)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young child needed to be the one who went to get help late Sunday morning after a crash left the driver pinned inside a vehicle.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went through a fence near the S. Stoughton Road and Pflaum Road intersection and crashed into a large garage. The wreck caused significant damage the building and trapped the driver.

The child, who the fire department said is around eight years old, got out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby business to get assistance, the MFD report stated. When first responders arrived around 10:30 a.m., they were quickly able to tell the building, which was filled with smoke coming from the vehicle, was not likely to collapse and went to work freeing the driver.

Two teams of firefighters, Ladder Co. 8 and Engine Co. 14, stabilized the structure and got the driver out. Two people were hurt in the collision and Medic teams 14 and 3 checked them out before the individuals were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries, the MFD report noted.

