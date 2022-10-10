Fitchburg mayor won’t run for third term

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announces he will not run for a third term.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No matter what happens in the mayor of Fitchburg’s bid to be state treasurer, the Dane Co. city will need a new leader come next spring.

On Monday, Mayor Aaron Richardson revealed he would not stand for reelection even if he loses his race this November, calling now “the right time to step aside.”

“While I won’t continue in this role, Fitchburg will always be my home,” he continued. “I will be here to support and help our next Mayor in any way I can. We must ensure Fitchburg remains a diverse and vibrant community.”

In the statement announcing he would not run for a third term, Richardson highlighted his efforts to offer more ways for people to buy homes, Fitchburg’s move toward renewable energy sources, and for being the first mayor to see the Pride flag flying over city hall.

He described his time as mayor as “the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” adding “(i)t is hard to describe how much it means to earn your confidence and trust.”

The Democratic Richardson will face Republican John Lieber in this fall’s race for state treasurer, which is currently held by Sarah Godlewski.

