Gov. Evers honors Wisconsin’s Native Nations during Indigenous Peoples Day

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers recognized Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday with a video message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations and promoting the state’s commitment to maintaining strong government-to-government relations.

Evers designated the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day by signing Executive Order #50.

Evers signed Executive Order #136 in 2021 which issued an acknowledgement and apology for Wisconsin’s role in Indian boarding schools. The order also declared support for the U.S. Department of Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.

Wisconsin is home to 12 Tribal Nations.

  • Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • Forest County Potawatomi
  • Ho-Chunk Nation
  • Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians
  • Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
  • Oneida Nation
  • Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • Mole Lake (Sokaogon Chippewa Community) Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
  • St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin
  • Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians
  • Brothertown Indian Nation

